Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Taylor &amp; Baines
Furniture & Accessories in Oakham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Taylor & Baines offer a comprehensive service, which includes the sale of finished settees, armchairs, occasional chairs and footstools from our Northgate showroom, all for immediate delivery. We are also Rutland agents for Zoffany and other leading brands of ready-made top quality furniture and can offer an extensive range to order from these manufactures.

    Taylor & Baines has been designing and constructing upholstered furniture for two generations and is pleased to offer a made-to-measure design and construction service to accommodate your exact requirements. We can design and build your upholstered sofa or chair to your exact specifications of style, size, detail and comfort. All items are constructed using traditional materials and well-established techniques to ensure a long product life.

    Our extensive Northgate showroom collection of Upholstery fabrics means we can offer a wide range of designer and traditional coverings together with practical advice on their selection and suitability for use.

    Service areas
    Oakham
    Address
    26-28 Northgate, Rutland
    LE15 6QS Oakham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1572759688 www.taylorandbaines.co.u
      Add SEO element