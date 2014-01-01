Your browser is out-of-date.

Snug
Designers in Ire
    Snug Chest

    From their workshop in Snugboro, Co.Wicklow,  Conor and Nell run Snug which offers their customers the best in Irish Design. Celebrating design that is playful, functional and crafted. They believe that you can have well designed Irish products at affordable prices while still using quality materials. All their products are designed with this mind, creating well-crafted and designed furniture that will sit comfortably in any home. Snug creates pieces that are made with care and built to last.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture & online shop
    Service areas
    IRE
    Company awards
    Selected for 2014 London Design Festival, 'Weathering Exhibition'
    Address
    snugboro, donard
    000 Ire
    Ireland
    +353-876486522 snug.ie
