Marc Fish set-up making contemporary furniture over 15 years ago after a burning desire to create six dining chairs. With a background in metal fabrication the obvious choice was steel, and so it began. The chairs received mixed reviews but the seed was firmly sowed; furniture making was the path Marc felt he must take.

Some years later after studying with some of the best fine furniture makers in the UK and receiving 2 distinctions in City & Guilds Furniture Making (Marc also has City & Guilds in Computer Aided Design), his flair and natural ability clearly sets him apart as a designer/maker to look out for in the future. He has been awarded four Guild Marks by The Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers, and also the Claxton Stevens award in 2011 for the best guild mark issued in 2010.

Marc's passion is for one-off pieces drawing on exquisite craftsmanship, a good design ethos and exceptional customer service. He takes his inspiration from natural forms, art, sculpture and architecture.

Marc's use of the finest timbers and veneers, his understanding of metal fabrication and his attention to detail set him apart from a standard cabinet maker. Commissions are undertaken in various styles and construction techniques, producing the finest heirloom quality fine furniture and accessories.

Marc is a regular contributor to Furniture & Cabinet Making magazine, having had many articles published over the past five years. Catch up on these here.