Sixty Seven opened at the end of May 2007. It is an emporium full of gifts and homewares sourced mainly from within the UK and Denmark. There is also a small range of Ercol furniture for sale.

Stock is carefully sourced and includes some more well known names such as Barbara Wiggins, Betty & Walter, Petra Boase, Rice and House Doctor. There is also a growing range of great gift ideas sourced locally such as purses from Moth, organic chocolate from Chocoholly, ceramics from Martha Mitchell and beautifully hand made stamps from Noolibird. As well as a collection of locally inspired art work. Only a very small selection of stock is currently available online. This is set to increase to include all of our best selling lines.