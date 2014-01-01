For many years we have regularly visited my husband’s family farmhouse in the South of France. It is a very special place, with a pared down style and full of useful things.

One day, whilst hanging out the washing in my favourite spot, over-looking the Bay of Toulon, I looked closely at a linen pillowcase and wondered where I could buy one back home. The reality was that I didn’t know.

I knew then that I wanted to create my own range of linens which were relevant to today’s customer, whilst retaining some old world charm. And that’s how The Linen Works was born.

Today as Creative Director, I carefully choose the colours and designs for our range which is produced especially for us from European flax.

Try our relaxed linen products in soft muted tones which have been pre-washed to feel like an old friend. You can also buy our linen by the metre and ask about our blinds and curtain make-up service.

If you have just discovered us, a warm welcome. I hope you find something that inspires you too.