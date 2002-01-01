Our ethos is based on an adherence to transparent honesty and integrity. We pride ourselves on a high quality product delivered by our staff who offer sincere and informed advice to our clients, who are always our top priority. It is this level of excellence that has secured us a dedicated following amongst leading interior designers, architects and discerning householders.

All New England shutters are custom made in our own joinery factory in Dubai using only the finest grade timbers. Our shutters can be made from a huge variety of solid woods such as Ash, American White Oak, American Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, American Cherry, Maple and Teak. They can be left natural, stained, oiled, lacquered or painted to match any colour. Shutters can also be dressed in faux leather, faux suede or fabric. We work to any specification, producing bespoke solutions for every window, door, glass roof or other internal space. This individual care allows our clients to create an original design for their homes.

Our wide expanse of staff allows us to visit sites and discuss your requirements; with agents in most parts of the UK and Europe we are able to provide a measuring and fitting service to our clients. We also offer a self-fitting option and can ship from our factory in Dubai to anywhere in the world. Our factory in the Middle East employs 44 carpenters, the majority of whom have been with us since we first opened the factory in 2002. We value each member of our staff and ensure they are working in a healthy and safe environment. As a result of this our staff uphold our ethos of honesty and transparency, delivering and providing the highest level of care to every client.

The New England Shutter Company strongly supports sustainable forestry. Since opening our factory in 2002 we have only sourced woods from environmentally responsible suppliers. We have also gained full FSC® Chain of Custody Certification.