Attracting the creative and curious, our eclectic emporium stocks only beautiful, unique and attention grabbing homewares. Our interiors and lifestyle shop, café and exhibition gallery presents colour, glamour, glitz and excitement. Discover vintage finds, designer wallpapers and carpets, reworked furniture, inspiring gifts and more. Browse our categories to enter a fantastical world where everything is retro and riveting, dramatic and daring.
31-35 Pitfield Street
N1 6HB London
United Kingdom
+44-2074906852 www.pitfieldlondon.com