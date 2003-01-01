Tim Page Carpets source the finest carpets and rugs from around the world. Working with numerous fibres, textures and qualities to enhance all interiors from residential to commercial, contemporary to classic. You can source from our extensive stock collection or create a one off custom design suitable for various applications. Tim Page Carpets is considered an invaluable source to interior designers and architects around the world and we continue to work closely with them to ensure that we produce new and exciting collections.

Tim Page Carpets was founded in 2003 by Tim Page and merged to be a member of the Turnell and Gigon Group soon after. It continues to progress and diversify its offerings but never forgetting the core values and aim that it was founded with, to supply fine floor coverings to the interiors trade with an outstanding level of service. Whilst Tim no longer takes an active day to day roll he does still sit on the board as Chairman.

The Turnell and Gigon Group offer fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, carpets and rugs to interior designers and architects across the world. For your local stockist or agent please contact us.