Tinsmiths "lives" in the absolute centre of the small Herefordshire market town of Ledbury, close to Gloucester, Worcester, Malvern and Hereford itself. We made our home here and then literally set about building our business - from the footings to the roof and all that lies within. A visit to the shop and showroom is a tonic for the senses and we have tried to capture this in our website.

Our products cannot be characterised concisely, but as a general rule of thumb it is safe to say that they are not fashion-led, we try to stock beautiful and timeless things and we are very keen on things that function well; we don't do useless.