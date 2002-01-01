The company was established in 2002 when partners Graham Green and Michael Keech left their respective positions at Ralph Lauren to launch Keech Green. Starting with two large projects in London's Chelsea and Mayfair they set about creating what is now recognisable as the signature Keech Green style.

Our principle aim is to ensure that we fully realise our client's brief. Working with the finest materials and craftsmen we strive to create interiors that are timeless in terms of design and style. This desire for longevity ensures that we rise above the prevalence of short term 'fashion statements' that pervade the design industry.

Based at London's Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, Michael and Graham are supported by a highly competent team of designers, draughtsmen, artists and project coordinators. With projects ranging in size from 4,000sqft to 30,000sqft, their style is effortlessly transported around the globe.

Our style sits equally well in Moscow, New York or Geneva, in fact wherever our client's projects take us.