Nice and Clean Surrey
Restoration & Renovation in Surrey
    • Nice and Clean Surrey is an experienced cleaning company in Surrey. Our mission is to deliver high-quality cleaning services to residential and commercial clients in the area. Our friendly cleaners work 7 days a week, so we can satisfy all your cleaning needs. No more dirt and dust - we will deal with the mess in your house. Take advantage of our reliable services at reasonable rates. We offer a wide range of services including domestic cleaning Surreycarpet cleaning Surreyend of tenancy cleaning Surrey

    Services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • domestic cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • one off cleaning
    Service areas
    Surrey
    Address
    48 Coombe Rd, New Malden
    KT3 4QF Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035198749 www.niceandcleansurrey.co.uk
