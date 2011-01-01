The brand ” Ragged Rose” is a British Home and Gift lifestyle concept, conceived by Dawn Rose in 2011, a former Head of Buying for various well known UK department store groups.

Using her knowledge of the market place, Ragged Rose was born out of Dawn’s desire to create a signature collection of pretty and practical, affordable gifts and soft furnishings, based around her passion for beautiful flowers on a hot summer’s day and her love for strong, vibrant colour.

The brand has now evolved and has established itself in the market place and is expanding to overseas markets with new products.