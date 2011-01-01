Your browser is out-of-date.

Ragged Rose
Furniture & Accessories in Wateringbury
    • Terry Velvet Tassel Cushion, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Black
    Terry Velvet Tassel Cushion, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Blue
    Terry Velvet Tassel Cushion, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Yellow
    +8
    Terry Velvet Tassel Cushion
    Rosa Velvet Pouffe, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomAccessories & decoration Black
    Rosa Velvet Pouffe, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomAccessories & decoration Black
    Rosa Velvet Pouffe, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomAccessories & decoration Grey
    +4
    Rosa Velvet Pouffe
    Opal Hand Quilted Bedspread, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomTextiles Black
    Opal Hand Quilted Bedspread, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomTextiles Blue
    Opal Hand Quilted Bedspread, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomTextiles Green
    +3
    Opal Hand Quilted Bedspread
    Belinda Velvet Throws, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomAccessories & decoration Beige
    Belinda Velvet Throws, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomAccessories & decoration Black
    Belinda Velvet Throws, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose BedroomAccessories & decoration Blue
    +7
    Belinda Velvet Throws
    Fiona Velvet Cushions, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Classic style living room Yellow
    Fiona Velvet Cushions, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Black
    Fiona Velvet Cushions, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Blue
    +7
    Fiona Velvet Cushions
    Arabella Velvet Pom Pom Cushions, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Black
    Arabella Velvet Pom Pom Cushions, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration Yellow
    Arabella Velvet Pom Pom Cushions, Ragged Rose Ragged Rose Living roomAccessories & decoration White
    +8
    Arabella Velvet Pom Pom Cushions

    The brand ” Ragged Rose” is a British Home and Gift lifestyle concept, conceived by Dawn Rose in 2011, a former Head of Buying for various well known UK department store groups.

    Using her knowledge of the market place, Ragged Rose was born out of Dawn’s desire to create a signature collection of pretty and practical, affordable gifts and soft furnishings, based around her passion for beautiful flowers on a hot summer’s day and her love for strong, vibrant colour.

    The brand has now evolved and has established itself in the market place and is expanding to overseas markets with new products.

    Service areas
    Wateringbury
    Address
    ME18 5PL Wateringbury
    United Kingdom
    www.raggedrose.com
