Based out of Aberdeen, Scotland, I am an Architectural / Interior & Commercial photographer who works with Architects, Estate Agents, Interior Designers, Developers, Hoteliers, other Commercial businesses and Private Individuals across the UK and other locations.

My focus on architectural and interior photography grew from my construction industry background. I am very particular and passionate about providing the best images I can to clients, and this manifests in my thought processes when approaching a job, and in the attention that is taken to get it right.