Unto This Last
Designers in London
    • A place where everything sold has been manufactured on site.

    Our vision is to create a place where efficiency meets elegance. We have designed a new type of retail space around the idea of the open workshop.

    We have proven that purposeful design, logistics and technology enable a micro-manufacturing unit to produce at competitive costs, in the middle of the city. We believe that efficiency is not simply a matter of scale. We know it comes from focus, good methods and software.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    230 Brick Lane
    E2 7EB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076130882 www.untothislast.co.uk
