A place where everything sold has been manufactured on site.
Our vision is to create a place where efficiency meets elegance. We have designed a new type of retail space around the idea of the open workshop.
We have proven that purposeful design, logistics and technology enable a micro-manufacturing unit to produce at competitive costs, in the middle of the city. We believe that efficiency is not simply a matter of scale. We know it comes from focus, good methods and software.
- London
230 Brick Lane
E2 7EB London
United Kingdom
+44-2076130882 www.untothislast.co.uk