The Old Cinema is just that: a picture palace dating from the 1890s which has been refurbished to become London's only antiques, vintage, and retro department store.

From American dream to English kitchen sink, period antique to 70's Danish, hardcore industrial to French decadence, there is a vast range of stock sourced from around the world, to inspire and delight.

To begin browsing through hundreds of items, choose your preferred style from ANTIQUES, VINTAGE or RETRO. Alternatively perform a search for a specific item, or browse through the collections menu.