Vessel – the authority on contemporary glass

Vessel is a store-cum-gallery based in Notting Hill, London. We aim to be a modern Mecca for all those who appreciate good design & beauty in their life, both to look at and to use. The best contemporary glass and ceramic pieces available have been sourced globally. Here you can view a taster selection of our ranges which cover iconic Scandinavian functional design, (Hackman, Stelton, Iittala, Orrefors, Arabia), flamboyant, collectible Italian art glass (Venini, Salviati, Arcade), plus the best of home grown talent.

At Vessel you will find fantastic crockery, extravagant stemware, sleek cutlery, captivating candleholders, stunning vases, or unique uncategorisable pieces with which to spoil someone (or yourself!).

Vessel also provides a wedding list service that is tailor made to your needs, and a contract division to help source production and bespoke vases, crockery and lighting for any sized project.

Gift Vouchers Should you not manage to find the perfect gift, we do also sell gift vouchers available in any denomination. All gift vouchers are presented in a beautiful Vessel designed gift card which can also be sent direct to the recipient. Please call or email us for more information.