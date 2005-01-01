We are a small company with a passion for design and excellent customer service, trading since 2005. Our products are high quality and well made.

Willow & Stone is a small company consisting of our gorgeous shop off the harbour in Falmouth, Cornwall as well as our very busy mailorder website run from the same premises. From here we sell to a worldwide market. We sell and source door furniture, period fittings and traditional products of the highest quality along with stylish contemporary pieces suited to eclectic & characterful homes. Our size means that you get a personal friendly service - the old fashioned way!

The company was founded by myself, Sarah Willshaw, and in his breaks from painting my husband, Nick J Williams (who is the 'artist in residence'! - Click here to view Nick's paintings) Nick is now able to focus on his painting full time.

Willow & Stone is run by myself and a small team of friendly and knowledgable staff.

Sian is Assistant Manager. With a background in textile design she has a wonderful eye for detail and passion for interiors. Her many skills include her fantastic organisation which mean that we are (almost) always upto date with dispatching online orders! Sian has recently taken over marketing & PR so if you are a magazine requiring images please call Sian!

The Office

Laura has recently taken charge of my maternity cover and helps Sian manage the day to day running of the business as well as developing our sales systems and placing stock orders. Dawn (previously a pub manager) has diversified somewhat and is in charge of customer service at Willow & Stone. Monday to Friday she is the friendly voice at the end of our phone. If you need to place an order, discuss anything or need some advice, Dawn is your lady - We are thrilled to have her on board! Felicity (another textile graduate) joined us in 2012 to spend a year as systems coordinator to help to streamline the business as we continue to grow. She recently moved on to SEO and social media but dabbles in many areas of the business. The Packing Team Hannah and Emma are our pack & dispatch team. They are the reason we receive rave reviews for our beautifully presented parcels on a daily basis. Their attention to detail is second to none and help maintain the day to day smooth running of the business. Naoko is a self confessed stationery junkie and Laura is also a talented graphic designer. The Shop Floor Rebecca takes care of our beautiful shop. She's the friendly face you'll often see when you visit our store and is responsible for restocking the shop and also helps with social media. In her spare time she makes fabulous cushions following her textile degree. Sophie, Emma and Louisa our newest recruits help with all manner of day to day running of the business and helping customers.

If you create or sell a product range or would like to use us in editorial its me (Sarah) you'll need to speak to! You can email me at office @ willowandstone.co.uk.

How we started...

'This small specialist company was dreamed up during 5 years spent commuting to and from London to work for the renowned architectural salvage company, LASSCO. I eventually plucked up courage to throw away a job that I loved, selling and sourcing antiques and maintaining their award winning website, in favour of the stress of setting up, funding and running my own small business!! There are plenty of characterful houses and buildings requiring restoration and improvement down in the Southwest. I want to make it easier for architects, designers and owners of old houses to find the sort of high quality fixtures and fittings, period features and paraphernalia that is more readily available 'up country'. Willow & Stone appeals to a broad market - whether you're a die-hard traditionalist or simply wish to bring your period house into the 21st Century whilst retaining its period character, we have sourced a large selection of products that span three centuries and caters for all tastes and budgets - Sarah

Add your email address to the mailing list and we will keep you upto date with information about new stock, offers and incentives, and interesting hints and tips! We promise not to bombard you with too many emails – only things we know you'll like and rest assured we wouldn't dream of passing your details onto anyone else.