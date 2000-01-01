Sculptor and designer Julian Sainsbury is recognised for his collection of exquisite John Julian Design kitchen tableware, including mortars and pestles, fluted bowls and his new Classical Range of hand crafted plates and bowls.

Julian Sainsbury set up John Julian Design in 2000 with an exhibition at the renowned EGG shop in Knightsbridge, London. His distinctive design style is that of Classical but utilitarian with a purity derived from functionality.

In 2013 frustrated with the restrictions of other manufacturers he set up his own workshop in Wiltshire to manufacture his work, which allowed him to inject more character to each piece through the hand crafted process.

In a recent feature in The World of Interiors Ruth Guilding applauded his commitment to keeping the art in artisan and combining a sculptor’s eye with the industrial traditions of pottery in the 18th Century.