Chris Bracey has been the Neon Man for 37 years creating iconic artpieces for David la chappelle,

Martin Creed etc. With a cult following in London and Los Angeles. New & used neon fantasies, salvaged signs, vintage neons, old movie props and retro displays. Neon art made from found objects, retrieved and renewed waste and lights. Fairground & circus lighting, architectural sign salvage. Led & cold cathode luxury products. Designers & makers of all things with light.

Chris has made, installed and collected signs that have appeared behind

some of the greatest stars. Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut, Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jack Nicholson in Batman are just a few that have appeared alongside the collection. When the film is rapped neons are discarded like yesterdays newspapers, unwanted, unloved. Chris has collected these neon and bulb icons and salvages old neons and architectural advertising from the streets before they disappear forever. Repaired and resurrected, coupled with quirky art and powered up to shine like jewels of light. Icons in their own right, Gods own junk yard where neon never dies.