And Tradition
Designers in Copenhagen
    COPENHAGEN
    Address
    PAPIRØEN, TRANGRAVSVEJ 24
    DK–1436 Copenhagen
    Denmark
    +45-39200233 www.andtradition.com

    Reviews

    Joy Rappenborg
    One star is for the cozy atmosphere both in the courtyard and within the other star is for the food which was impeccable and deliciously arranged. The place is extremely expensive, the portions are so small that it is absolutely grotesque. A bread basket for 30 kr is as the picture shows a plate with 2 thin slices of bread that is cut so that it becomes 4 small pieces price 30 kr. 1 soft-boiled egg 20 kr, 4 slices of cheese 30 kr and a coffee for 35. Thinking that it will only survive on tourists who accidentally pass by after a trip in the king's garden. Unfortunately we do not come again as we can get so much delicious brunch elsewhere for 450 kr.
    almost 3 years ago
    Martin Elneff
    Come for the furniture. Stay for the coffee.
    over 3 years ago
    Marcela Pecková
    Just beautiful! Worth to visit if you are a design lover
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
