DOSarchitects is an award-winning practice with a growing reputation for

consistent innovation at the highest level of cutting-edge design.

In recent years, they have firmly established themselves as a leading light among young European architecture firms, with a comprehensive portfolio of projects, awards and publications underpinning their ongoing success. This success rests, first and foremost, on the ability to fuse inspired design work with a close and intuitive understanding of their clients’ needs. A strong relationship with worldwide specialists – from structural engineers to costing consultants and lighting designers – permits them to deliver firmly tailored projects, through active collaboration and committed communication at every stage.

DOS Architects’ directors, Lorenzo Grifantini and Tavis Wright, boast impressive credentials working with the world’s most prestigious architectural firms, including Foster and Partners, Atelier Philippe Starck, Zaha Hadid Architects and Ron Arad Associates.

The formation of DOS Architects in 2004 brought together these two careers in an environment in which their personal creative visions could thrive. Since this time the company has undertaken numerous projects across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, expanding its size and scope with every new challenge undertaken.

DOS Architects pledge in every case to value as paramount the individual needs of its clients. They respect equally the creative potential and the practical constraints of every project, and are committed to delivering seamless, detailed and punctual service to private clients and developers alike. Last but not least, they will devote to every project, however great or small, a passionate creative energy and flair which sets them firmly at the forefront of the industry.