Pushka Knobs
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Crystal Glass Cupboard Door Knobs, Pushka Knobs Pushka Knobs HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Crystal Glass Cupboard Door Knobs

    At Pushka Knobs, we offer small changes for big transformations with our stunning selection of knobs to enhance doors and cupboards throughout your home.  Simple design touches can create a big impact showing creative flare and style in abundance. The choice of styles and colours will provide many quaint and quirky options to reinvigorate your home interiors.

    Save on a full refurbishment; just browse our extensive collection to buy door and cupboard knobs at fantastic prices for a fresh new look.  Pushka Knobs offer a unique finishing touch to your household furniture. Our online boutique boasts a stunning range of knobs of various colours, shapes, sizes and materials including crystal, glass, ceramic, resin, Iron, wood and granite. The different designs, colours and materials create a choice to suit all homes and styles. Their small dedicated team research and source all their products carefully.

    Pushka Knobs have designs suitable for every door and drawer in the house whether it’s an internal door, bedroom drawer, an entire kitchen or that one cupboard under the stairs. We are always experimenting with new materials and interesting designs creating a vast range of cupboard and door knobs for you to choose from.

    Service areas
    International worldwide
    Address
    Unit 15
    SW18 4RL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030567556 www.pushkaknobs.com
