“Creating the perfect space for you and your family’s needs can be simple with the help of a qualified architect.”

If you are thinking about having an extension to your home, now’s the time to speak to an architect about your ideas. They will offer you the benefit of their experience by advising how to maximise the potential of your property or indeed propose ideas for a new property you plan to purchase.

CJA Architecture is a local practice based in Horsforth offering a range of design services to bring your ideas to life. Plans for any type of building work will be designed by a RIBA-qualified Architect to unlock the space within you home.

Going the extra mile – high-quality professional service

Once you have decided on the specific area of your home that requires attention all you need to do is contact CJA Architecture and arrange a meeting so they can discuss your needs in detail. From there they produce a design brief to articulate how your needs will be incorporated into the design

From the first meeting you can expect a high-quality, professional service. CJA Architecture will set out the steps that need to be taken, guiding you through the process to realise your ambitions for your home. They pride themselves on maintaining an open dialogue, so your input can be included throughout the project, ensuring you are part of the ongoing design process. They also strive to go the extra mile, sharing their knowledge and design expertise with you by suggesting additional design ideas that they feel would add value to what you are trying to achieve - ensuring a fantastic end result for you and your home.

Knowledge & Expertise

Once the plans are finalised and agreed, they will be submitted to the Local Authority for Planning and subsequently for Building Control approval. CJA Architecture have a tremendous amount of knowledge in how these two processes work, with years of experience in producing the necessary documentation to ensure full compliance and satisfy the very demanding and specific requirements of Local Authorities. A must for anyone thinking of making changes to their home – giving you the peace of mind you need to sit back and enjoy.

As well as having considerable experience in designing residential extensions, they also have a portfolio of commercial projects such as school extensions and renovations, office refurbishment, light industrial and retail. This enables them to bring industry innovations through materials and techniques into the residential sector and present new and exciting ideas to homeowners.

The services offered by CJA Architecture are many and varied. Typical projects include the following:

· FREE no obligation site visit

· Feasibility study

· Planning drawings

· Planning and Permitted Development applications

· Building Control information / applications

· Interior Design

“Whatever your project, contact CJA Architecture and let us help you make your house the perfect home.”

Chris Aitchison RIBA