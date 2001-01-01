Flanagan Lawrence is an award-winning, design-led architectural practice based in London.

The practice has an impressive collective expertise across a broad range of sectors and building typology, including large-scale commercial projects and high-end residential schemes, as well as cultural, hotel and leisure, education, infrastructure, logistics, business parks and major masterplanning projects both in the UK and internationally.

Flanagan Lawrence has worked with a diverse body of clients in both the private and public sectors.

Public sector work has included performance space as well as office space and regeneration schemes. clients have included the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Sadler’s Wells Theatre Trust, Soundforms plc ,The Sage Gateshead, as well as tertiary education client bodies such as Magdalen College, Oxford, Imperial College, London, and Brunel University, Institute of Physics (Czech Republic), Manchester City Council, Mid-Bedfordshire District Council,Reading Borough Council,

Private Clients have included Ask Property, Athos, BAA Lynton, British Land, Brookfield Europe, Candy & Candy, Chelsfield, Development Securities, Espalier, Finchatton, Grainger, Great Portland Estates, Grosvenor, Herby Holdings, Land Securities, Londonewcastle, Muse Developments, Quintain Estates and Developments, Segro, and Sellar Property Group.

Working in a dynamic studio environment, our work process is driven by analysis, creativity and rigorous commercial understanding. We are dedicated to the creation of fresh and progressive architecture.

AWARDS

Acoustic Shells

Shortlisted: Cultural building category, World Architecture Festival 2014 (results due October 2014) Small projects category, World Architecture Festival 2014 (results due October 2014)

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

Won: Civic Trust Award Winner 2012 RIBA Award Winner 2012 RIBA Welsh Architecture Award Winner 2012 RIBA Welsh Building of the Year Award Winner 2012 RIBA Welsh Client of the Year Award Winner 2012 The International Architecture Award 2012 from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies Welsh design Award 2012 Ceiling ¬Gold Medal, Association of Interior Specialists 2012 Acoustic Wall Panels Silver Medal, Association of Interior Specialists 2012 RICS Wales Award Commercial Category ICE Services Award

Shortlisted: Building of the year, Building Magazine Awards 2012 Building of the year, Structural steel awards 2012 Building of the year, Wood awards 2012 British Construction Industry Awards Building Project of the Year (£3m to £50m) British Construction Industry Awards Building Sustainability Award British Construction Industry Awards Building Prime Minister’s Better Public Building Cultural building category, World Architecture Festival 2012 Cultural building category, World Architecture News 2012 Cultural building of the year, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors 2012 Sustainable Building of the year, World Architecture News 2012 Future Project category, World Architecture Festival 2010 CIBSE Major Project Award Eistteddfordd 2012 WAN Performing Arts Building of the year 2013

Longlisted: Education Building of the year, World Architecture News 2012

Soundforms

Highly Commended World Architecture News Performing Arts Building of the year 2013 Highly Commended World Architecture Festival Cultural Building Category 2012