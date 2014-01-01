Your browser is out-of-date.

ÜberRaum Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (2)
    Cloud Cuckoo House
    German Embassy Residence (Grade I Listed)
    Kensington Rooftop Pavilion, London
    Villa Resort, Gabala, Azerbaijan
    German Embassy London - Façade Restoration
    Calastone (fund industry) - London Headquarters
    ÜberRaum Architects is an award-winning British-German practice based in London. Founded by Markus and Daniela Seifermann, the office is made up of architects, art historians and film makers, covering all aspects of the building process from design to details and project management. Our clients are varied and our build projects range from the UK to Switzerland, Germany, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

    We strive to create spaces where human beings feel comfortable, inspired and at home. Our belief is that the better people feel, the more they can be themselves. So we measure success, not just in numbers, but in terms of did we make people happy. This ethos can be seen in our approach to design, which is always bold and colourful with playful twists. We pay attention to smart details and love exploring surprising combinations of material, form and colour.

    In our work we like to combine British creativity with German technology to deliver high-end solutions. Our portfolio includes residential buildings, particularly German Passivhaus homes like the award-winning Cherry Blossom House, along with retail stores and office spaces, fit-outs and renovations of heritage buildings. We have built for private clients as well as for clients from the commercial, cultural and governmental sector, like for example the German Embassy in London, the ZDF German Television, or gold trader Degussa/Sharps Pixley. 

    Based on our extensive experience with the British and the German Building Industry, we advise international clients on all aspects of planning and construction in the UK. The practice holds a direct appointment by the German Government as an advisor on the UK building market. In collaboration with the Bavarian International Chamber of Crafts we published the “Länderleitfaden”, a code of practice written by director Markus Seifermann.It provides information about legal frameworks, building regulations and contractual forms as well as cultural differences and linguistic peculiarities. The book is available from Bayern Handwerk International and from ÜberRaum Architects.

    Services
    Design / Construction / Fit-Outs / Project Management / Consultancy / All aspects of the building process / Bespoke Solutions
    Service areas
    • UK Wide
    • Germany
    • Switzerland
    • Turkey
    • Azerbaijan
    • Europe
    Company awards
    • BUILD Magazine Architecture Award 2015 
    • German Design Award 2015 Nomination 
    • Beispielhaftes Bauen 2014 
    • Culture Awards 2014, East Kent's People Award 
    Address
    Unit 6, 36-42 New Inn Yard
    EC2A 3EY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073591793 www.uber-raum.com
