Model Projects Ltd
Designers in London
    Tooting Whole House Renovation
    Tooting Whole House Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Tooting Whole House Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style bathroom
    +28
    Tooting Whole House Renovation
    Rothbury Northumberland New Build
    Rothbury Northumberland New Build, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Rothbury Northumberland New Build, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +18
    Rothbury Northumberland New Build
    Croydon Whole House Renovation
    Croydon Whole House Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern bathroom
    Croydon Whole House Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
    +11
    Croydon Whole House Renovation
    Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation
    Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Terrace house
    Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Terrace house
    +32
    Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation
    Thames Ditton House Refurbishment
    Thames Ditton House Refurbishment, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
    Thames Ditton House Refurbishment, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Stairs
    +27
    Thames Ditton House Refurbishment
    House Refurbishment, Weybridge, London
    House Refurbishment, Weybridge, London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
    House Refurbishment, Weybridge, London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
    +17
    House Refurbishment, Weybridge, London
    Show all 16 projects

    Working solely in 3D, Model Projects empowers homeowners to create their dream home. Clear communication of proposed spaces through visualisations is the driving factor for our cutting edge design practice.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Design
    • Planning
    • Project Management
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • London
    • Oxfordshire
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • Surrey
    • Kent
    • Essex
    • Kensington
    • West Sussex
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    • Central London.
    • Bedfordshire
    • BRIGHTON
    • Cambridge
    • Hampshire
    • Hertfordshire
    • Highgate
    • Brixton
    • Herne Hill
    • Dulwitch
    • Show all 19 service areas
    Address
    Unit 111 The Bon Marche Centre, 241-251 Ferndale Road
    Sw9 8BJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070958833 modelprojects.co.uk
