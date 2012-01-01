Launched in 2013, Nicole Phillips has used her creative skills to bring a fresh perspective to fine textile design. The company delivers a broad range of new products with unique designs made to the highest quality standards within the UK.

Founder Nicole Phillips had an idyllic childhood growing up on a small island in the Bahamas before moving to England to complete her education. Her early experiences continue to influence her art today and many of the Nicole Phillips England designs feature themes relating to the sea and nature. Nicole gained a degree in Ceramics at Bath University and she ran a successful studio in West Sussex for 6 years before taking a break to start a family.

The eureka moment came one evening in 2012 when Nicole realised that her artwork was ideally suited for printing on fabric and since then she has been immersed in creating and exploiting the possibilities that this medium of textiles can bring.

Nicole now runs the business with her small team in West Sussex.