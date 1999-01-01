jbA is an award-winning architectural practice based in Chichester, West Sussex. Founded by John Brown in 1999, the firm has built a reputation for delivering an integrated service of high quality design, structural engineering and planning advice. They have recently won a Sussex Heritage Award in the small scale residential category and the South Business Award in construction and manufacturing.
- Services
- Integrated architecture service of high quality design
- structural engineering and planning advice
- Service areas
- South of England, Greater London, and Chichester
- Company awards
- manufacturing and construction award at South Business Awards, best small-scale residential project in last week’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards,
- Address
-
JB ARCHITECHTURE, The Bricks, Manor Farm Barns
PO20 7PL Chichester
United Kingdom
+44-1243785342 www.jbarch.co.uk