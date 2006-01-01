Leanne Claxton developed a passion for colour and natural forms as a child growing up in her native Lancashire, England, where she went on to train under local artist Ian Murphy.

Originally trained as a painter Leanne developed a passion for textile design. Her organic over sized floral paintings and kaleidoscopic colour palette translates perfectly into digitally printed fabric, resulting in exquisite wearable art. After completing a degree in printed Textile Design at the esteemed Central Saint Martins College in 2006, Leanne moved to Paris, where she worked for legendary designer Christian Lacroix.

Over the years, Leanne has worked with clients in London, New York, Hong Kong and Spain. In the past she has partnered with celebrated Hong Kong designer Johanna Ho on costume design projects for Cantopop star, Eason Chan as well as launching capsule clothing collections.

Johanna describes Leanne’s paintings as “full of magic and mystery that are simply breathtaking.”

Flowers have been a prevailing theme throughout Leanne’s work and the main inspiration behind her self named scarf brand. Uniting bold colours with delicate details, Leanne’s luxurious hand-painted silk scarves are both chic and stylish: a must-have item for any season.