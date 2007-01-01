Your browser is out-of-date.

Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in West Sussex
    Master Bedroom and Ensuite in West Sussex
    Master Bedroom and Ensuite in West Sussex
    Master Bedroom and Ensuite in West Sussex
    +2
    Master Bedroom and Ensuite in West Sussex
    West Sussex Bespoke Country Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Country Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Country Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Country Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Kitchen
    West Sussex Bespoke Kitchen
    West Sussex Bathroom
    West Sussex Bathroom
    West Sussex Bathroom
    Kenwards Farm, Sussex
    Kenwards Farm, Sussex
    Kenwards Farm, Sussex
    +3
    Kenwards Farm, Sussex
    The Green Room
    The Green Room
    The Green Room
    +3
    The Green Room
    Elizabeth Bee Interior Design specialises in luxury residential projects for private individuals and property developers, offering a highly personalised and dedicated service. 

    All aspects of interior design, architecture, project management and build are considered with handpicked materials and an exquisite quality of finish. 

    Since the business formed in 2007, Elizabeth Bee has grown into a highly reputed interior designer who works closely with a specialist team of craftsmen and superior decorators.

    Services
    • Highly experienced and skilled interior design
    • specialising in luxury residential projects for private individuals
    • and property developers. All aspects of interior design
    • Architecture
    • project management and build are undertaken with an exceptional quality of finish.
    Service areas
    • Sussex
    • BRIGHTON
    • haywards heath
    • hurstpierpoint
    • hassocks
    • bn6 9aj
    • West Sussex
    • Mid Sussex
    • Hove
    • East Sussex
    • East Grinstead
    • Burgess hill
    • Lewes
    • Henfield
    • United Kingdom
    Company awards
    BA Hons Art with Related Arts
    Address
    BN6 West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273831587 www.elizabethbee.co.uk
    Email: info@elizabethbee.co.uk

    Mobile: 07769 902676

    Telephone: 01273 831587

    Web: www.elizabethbee.co.uk

