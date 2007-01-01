Elizabeth Bee Interior Design specialises in luxury residential projects for private individuals and property developers, offering a highly personalised and dedicated service.
All aspects of interior design, architecture, project management and build are considered with handpicked materials and an exquisite quality of finish.
Since the business formed in 2007, Elizabeth Bee has grown into a highly reputed interior designer who works closely with a specialist team of craftsmen and superior decorators.
- Services
- Highly experienced and skilled interior design
- specialising in luxury residential projects for private individuals
- and property developers. All aspects of interior design
- Architecture
- project management and build are undertaken with an exceptional quality of finish.
- Service areas
- Sussex
- BRIGHTON
- haywards heath
- hurstpierpoint
- hassocks
- bn6 9aj
- West Sussex
- Mid Sussex
- Hove
- East Sussex
- East Grinstead
- Burgess hill
- Lewes
- Henfield
- United Kingdom
- BA Hons Art with Related Arts
-
BN6 West Sussex
United Kingdom
+44-1273831587 www.elizabethbee.co.uk
Email: info@elizabethbee.co.uk
Mobile: 07769 902676
Telephone: 01273 831587
Web: www.elizabethbee.co.uk