Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ercol
Furniture & Accessories in Princes Risborough
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Samples 3, Ercol Ercol BedroomBeds & headboards
    Samples 3, Ercol Ercol BedroomBedside tables
    Samples 3
    Samples 2, Ercol Ercol Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Samples 2, Ercol Ercol Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Samples 2, Ercol Ercol Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +6
    Samples 2
    Samples, Ercol Ercol Dining roomTables
    Samples, Ercol Ercol Dining roomTables
    Samples, Ercol Ercol Dining roomTables
    Samples

    Since the start of our company in 1920, design has always been at the heart of ercol – design for comfort, design for function, design for beauty.

    We combine practicality with looks, be it the copious storage of our sideboards, shelving units, bookcases and display cabinets, the comfort of our studio couch and of our chairs, or the utility of our coffee tables, lamp tables, desk and media units.

    As well as our in-house design team, we commission some of the best in British design talent to bring you some outstanding furniture.  Our designs constantly evolve to reflect how you live today, whilst continuing to reflect ercol’s quality and craftsmanship.

    Service areas
    Princes Risborough
    Address
    Summerleys Road, Princes Risborough, Bucks
    HP27 9PX Princes Risborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1844271800 www.ercol.com
      Add SEO element