Welcome to Bedeck Bedding & Bath
Discover a selection of the best luxury bedding & bathroom brands
Since Bedeck was born in 1951 we have established a reputation for offering high quality bed linen. From the very beginning our commitment was to creativity, a tradition which continues to be reflected in our bedding products today.
In addition to our own Bedeck bedding collections our in-house design team also create ranges under license for many other leading brands, including Designers Guild, Sanderson, Harlequin, Joules, Scion, V&A, William Morris, Peacock Blue and Hotel bedding.
Our product range now includes designer duvet covers with matching pillowcases, cushions, throws and curtains as well as a wide range of luxury sheets, duvets & pillows and bath accessories.
- Service areas
- bELFAST and Greater London
- Address
-
Smartcooki.com 465 Lisburn Road 3rd Floor, Bedeck Building
BT9 7EZ Belfast
United Kingdom
+44-2838313000 www.bedeckhome.com