Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bedeck Home
Furniture & Accessories in Belfast
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Bedeck Bedding & Bath

    Discover a selection of the best luxury bedding & bathroom brands

    Since Bedeck was born in 1951 we have established a reputation for offering high quality bed linen. From the very beginning our commitment was to creativity, a tradition which continues to be reflected in our bedding products today.

    In addition to our own Bedeck bedding collections our in-house design team also create ranges under license for many other leading brands, including Designers Guild, Sanderson, Harlequin, Joules, Scion, V&A, William Morris, Peacock Blue and Hotel bedding.

    Our product range now includes designer duvet covers with matching pillowcases, cushions, throws and curtains as well as a wide range of luxury sheets, duvets & pillows and bath accessories.

    Service areas
    bELFAST and Greater London
    Address
    Smartcooki.com 465 Lisburn Road 3rd Floor, Bedeck Building
    BT9 7EZ Belfast
    United Kingdom
    +44-2838313000 www.bedeckhome.com
      Add SEO element