Since Bedeck was born in 1951 we have established a reputation for offering high quality bed linen. From the very beginning our commitment was to creativity, a tradition which continues to be reflected in our bedding products today.

In addition to our own Bedeck bedding collections our in-house design team also create ranges under license for many other leading brands, including Designers Guild, Sanderson, Harlequin, Joules, Scion, V&A, William Morris, Peacock Blue and Hotel bedding.

Our product range now includes designer duvet covers with matching pillowcases, cushions, throws and curtains as well as a wide range of luxury sheets, duvets & pillows and bath accessories.