Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gianna Camilotti Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, Waltham Forest
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Church Conversion, Gianna Camilotti Ltd. Gianna Camilotti Ltd. Modern living room
    The Church Conversion, Gianna Camilotti Ltd. Gianna Camilotti Ltd. Modern living room
    The Church Conversion, Gianna Camilotti Ltd. Gianna Camilotti Ltd. Modern living room
    +19
    The Church Conversion

    Gianna Camilotti is an award-winning interior designer based in London and has also worked in Milan, Rome and Sao Paulo.She has developed countless residential and commercial design projects, as well as textiles for interiors and product design.Her style is characterised by elegance and timelessness combined with boldness and cutting edge Italian design.Partnerships with excellent suppliers and professionals in all areas allow her to develop unique and customised products for her clients.

    Services
    • Residential and Commercial Interior Design
    • Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    • London
    • London, Waltham Forest
    Company awards
    • London Design Awards 2014—Gold Winner
    • Design et Al International Design % Architecture Awards 2014—Winner
    • International A' Interior Space and Exhibition Awards 2015—Gold Winner
    • SBID International Design Awards—Finalist
    Address
    1 Spicer Hall, Buxton Road
    E4 7DP London, Waltham Forest
    United Kingdom
    +44-7702888207 giannacamilotti.com
    Legal disclosure

    https://giannacamilotti.com/portfolio/the-church-conversion/ 

      Add SEO element