Gianna Camilotti is an award-winning interior designer based in London and has also worked in Milan, Rome and Sao Paulo.She has developed countless residential and commercial design projects, as well as textiles for interiors and product design.Her style is characterised by elegance and timelessness combined with boldness and cutting edge Italian design.Partnerships with excellent suppliers and professionals in all areas allow her to develop unique and customised products for her clients.
- Services
- Residential and Commercial Interior Design
- Bespoke furniture
- Service areas
- London
- London, Waltham Forest
- Company awards
- London Design Awards 2014—Gold Winner
- Design et Al International Design % Architecture Awards 2014—Winner
- International A' Interior Space and Exhibition Awards 2015—Gold Winner
- SBID International Design Awards—Finalist
- Address
1 Spicer Hall, Buxton Road
E4 7DP London, Waltham Forest
United Kingdom
+44-7702888207 giannacamilotti.com
https://giannacamilotti.com/portfolio/the-church-conversion/