We tailor our interior design service to meet with each
individual client’s requirements for both domestic and commercial projects. Domestic projects have varied from a single bathroom, a kitchen, design and build of TV units, curtains through to the full re-planning of the house, sourcing and specifying all fixtures and fittings, planning applications and project co-ordination of the refurbishment. Our commercial projects have mainly been in the hospitality sector and include restaurants, bars, hotels and banqueting halls. These have ranged from a new colour scheme right through to the total re-design of an office building into 2 banqueting halls.
Whatever your needs it only takes a little time to give us a call on 01442 500070.
- Services
- Interior design concepts
- Spatial planning
- sourcing FF & E
- 2D & 3D CAD drawings
- lighting design
- bespoke joinery design and build
- furniture restoration
- smart home technology
- Home Entertainment systems
- Project co-ordiantion of re-fits
- Service areas
- Greater London & Hertfordshire
- Buckinghamshire
- Bedfordshire
- Oxfordshire and surrounding areas
- East Anglia
- Berkhamsted
- Address
46 London Rd
HP4 2NF Berkhamsted
United Kingdom
+44-1442500070 www.auradesignworks.co.uk