Aura Designworks Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Berkhamsted
    • Grade 2 listed barn lighting design, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    Grade 2 listed barn lighting design, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    Grade 2 listed barn lighting design, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    +9
    Grade 2 listed barn lighting design
    Auction House Banqueting Venue & AH lounge Bar, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    Auction House Banqueting Venue & AH lounge Bar, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    Auction House Banqueting Venue & AH lounge Bar, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    +8
    Auction House Banqueting Venue & AH lounge Bar
    Thurrock Hotel, Aveley, Essex, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    Thurrock Hotel, Aveley, Essex, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    Thurrock Hotel, Aveley, Essex, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    +2
    Thurrock Hotel, Aveley, Essex
    House, Bedfordshire, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    House, Bedfordshire, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    House, Bedfordshire, Aura Designworks Ltd Aura Designworks Ltd
    +38
    House, Bedfordshire

    We tailor our interior design service to meet with each
    individual client’s requirements for both domestic and commercial projects.  Domestic projects have varied from a single bathroom, a kitchen, design and build of TV units, curtains through to the full re-planning of the house, sourcing and specifying all fixtures and fittings, planning applications and project co-ordination of the refurbishment.  Our commercial projects have mainly been in the hospitality sector and include restaurants, bars, hotels and banqueting halls.  These have ranged from a new colour scheme right through to the total re-design of an office building into 2 banqueting halls.

    Whatever your needs it only takes a little time to give us a call on 01442 500070.

    Services
    • Interior design concepts
    • Spatial planning
    • sourcing FF & E
    • 2D & 3D CAD drawings
    • lighting design
    • bespoke joinery design and build
    • furniture restoration
    • smart home technology
    • Home Entertainment systems
    • Project co-ordiantion of re-fits
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Bedfordshire
    • Oxfordshire and surrounding areas
    • East Anglia
    • Berkhamsted
    Address
    46 London Rd
    HP4 2NF Berkhamsted
    United Kingdom
    +44-1442500070 www.auradesignworks.co.uk
