Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Txell Alarcon
Photographers in Haarlem
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ijzersterkinterieurontwerp, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Ijzersterkinterieurontwerp, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenStorage
    Ijzersterkinterieurontwerp, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Ijzersterkinterieurontwerp
    Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenCabinets & shelves White
    Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenElectronics
    Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenCabinets & shelves White
    +1
    Devies Cook Company
    De Jager Interieur , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon BedroomAccessories & decoration
    De Jager Interieur , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon BedroomAccessories & decoration
    De Jager Interieur , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    De Jager Interieur
    Devies Cook Company, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Devies Cook Company, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Devies Cook Company, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +2
    Devies Cook Company
    Homestede, interieur winkel. Heemstede , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Homestede, interieur winkel. Heemstede , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Homestede, interieur winkel. Heemstede , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Homestede, interieur winkel. Heemstede
    Choc Studio, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon Dining roomTables
    Choc Studio, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenKitchen utensils
    Choc Studio, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon Dining roomTables
    +6
    Choc Studio

    Interior, product photography and Virtual Tours provider.

    Txell is a professional photographer and editorial graphic designer from Barcelona, established in Holland since 2012. 

    Back in Barcelona, she succesfully runed her own trading Photo Studio for five years. Focused on quality photography, she has worked on topics as diverse as social reportage, fashion, product photography and has covered events such as Formula 1, several trades, concerts and shows by renowned artists. At the same time, she reinforced the knowledge in design and worked in many different professional environments.

    Currently she lives in Haarlem and works with main focus on portraits, interior and product photography. Her principal clients are different types of businesses, interior stylists, kitchen and furniture designers. Txell is a widely interested and conscientious person who works hard and pays attention to detail. Flexible, quick to pick up ideas and eager to adapt herself to any situation. Understand and satisfy her clients is always her goal! Their confidence and acknowledgments have been always the greatest reward.

    Services
    Photography, Retouch, and Graphic Design
    Service areas
    Interior I Corporate I Portrait I Product I Business I Shops
    Company awards
    One of the winners of the contest Haarlem Waterproef. Picture exposed in Museum Haarlem.
    Address
    1981LL Haarlem
    Netherlands
    +31-618420390 www.txellalarcon.com
      Add SEO element