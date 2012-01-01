Interior, product photography and Virtual Tours provider.

Txell is a professional photographer and editorial graphic designer from Barcelona, established in Holland since 2012.

Back in Barcelona, she succesfully runed her own trading Photo Studio for five years. Focused on quality photography, she has worked on topics as diverse as social reportage, fashion, product photography and has covered events such as Formula 1, several trades, concerts and shows by renowned artists. At the same time, she reinforced the knowledge in design and worked in many different professional environments.

Currently she lives in Haarlem and works with main focus on portraits, interior and product photography. Her principal clients are different types of businesses, interior stylists, kitchen and furniture designers. Txell is a widely interested and conscientious person who works hard and pays attention to detail. Flexible, quick to pick up ideas and eager to adapt herself to any situation. Understand and satisfy her clients is always her goal! Their confidence and acknowledgments have been always the greatest reward.