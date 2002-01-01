BLUE SKY HOSPITALITY is an experiential design studio, offering holistic conception, design and development of retail and hospitality environments that maximise returns on investment.

We deliver business solutions by creating fully developed concept narratives from product mix and positioning to architectural execution and brand communication. Our services are custom-made to the benefit of all stakeholders: owners, developers, operators, staff, guests and local communities. We employ a permanent and growing team of experienced design specialists for the development of unique experiential branding: architecture, interiors, lighting, graphics, music, video, arts and product design. We endeavour to work as caring professional partners with owners, developers and management companies all over the world; often keeping in touch long after the project has been completed. Since its creation in 2002, BLUE SKY HOSPITALITY has been involved with over 190 projects in Europe, Middle East and Africa and is now developing in Asia.