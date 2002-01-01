Your browser is out-of-date.

Blue Sky Hospitality
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    BLUE SKY HOSPITALITY is an experiential design studio, offering holistic conception, design and development of retail and hospitality environments that maximise returns on investment.

    We deliver business solutions by creating fully developed concept narratives from product mix and positioning to architectural execution and brand communication. Our services are custom-made to the benefit of all stakeholders: owners, developers, operators, staff, guests and local communities. We employ a permanent and growing team of experienced design specialists for the development of unique experiential branding: architecture, interiors, lighting, graphics, music, video, arts and product design. We endeavour to work as caring professional partners with owners, developers and management companies all over the world; often keeping in touch long after the project has been completed. Since its creation in 2002, BLUE SKY HOSPITALITY has been involved with over 190 projects in Europe, Middle East and Africa and is now developing in Asia.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    43 New Kings Road
    SW6 4SD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070130732 www.blueskyhospitality.com
