Perrin &amp; Rowe
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Essex
Reviews
Projects

    Products, Perrin & Rowe Perrin & Rowe BathroomFittings
    Products

    Perrin & Rowe - A brand built upon both its understanding, and the requirements of the luxury sector.

    Manufactured in the UK, all of Perrin & Rowe’s superior brassware conforms to its British-made stamp of approval, further enhanced by the choice selection of premium materials, handcrafted techniques and advanced engineering. With the largest selection of styles and finishes available for luxury kitchens and bathrooms across the globe, Perrin & Rowe’s products are outstanding examples of design excellence combined with cutting edge precision engineering.

    Service areas
    Essex
    Address
    Unit 1, Gateway XIII, Ferry Lane, Rainham
    RM13 9JY Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1708526361 www.perrinandrowe.co.uk
