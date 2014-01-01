Amina is the world’s leading supplier of Invisible Speaker solutions. Our UK offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England. With our main distribution hubs in both the UK and North America, along side our world wide Distribution Partners, Amina provides unsurpassed sales support and fast products shipment.

We strive to create audio technology that presents a ‘lite touch’ in terms of its direct physical impact on the interior design, whilst also delivering high quality sound for both commercial and residential applications.

Amina works closely with its industry partners (distributors, customer installation specialists and acoustical consultants) to provide aesthetically stunning audio solutions for end users. It is not only these partners and industry specialists that are excited by the product but also architects, interior designers and other design conscious specifiers. The dispersive nature of our Speakers enables them to be used effectively in challenging situations such as the highly acoustically reflective spaces found in many modern buildings and open plan environments.

Our products are used in stunning projects across every continent, which include Home Theatres, multi-room audio systems, private swimming pools, listed buildings, hotels, restaurants, theatres, place of worship, fashion retail premises, boardrooms and hospitals.