David Connor Design
Architects in Near Leominster
    David Connor has an office in Herefordshire having recently moved from West London, the practice has been established for seventeen years.  We bring a unique creative edge to whatever problem we are asked to tackle. Cost control and the understanding of program and management are paramount in our design ethos. Projects come in on time and on budget.

    Clients

    Adam Ant, Alice Holdings Ltd, Anish and Susanna Kapoor, Brunopark Ltd, Nigel Crump, DTI + Expo 92, Heathcote Advisers, Heather Properties, Hilary Scott, Michael Hodgson, PhD Designs, Kilkenny Corporation, Leyton House, Thomas Lundstrom, Malcolm McLaren, McMillan and Hughes Ltd, Monsoon Ltd, Oliver Peyton, Marco Pirroni, Peter Simon, Janet Street-Porter, Mirror Group Newspapers, Sandcroft Developments, Smithfield Developments plc, Southern Real Estates, Span Group, Vivienne Westwood

    Lectures about our Work

    Architectural Association, London, UK. Bath University, UK. Belfast School of Art, UK. Berkeley School of Architecture, California, USA. Canterbury School of Architecture, UK. Cranbrook School of Art, Michigan, USA. Dublin School of Architecture, Ireland. Edinburgh School of Architecture, UK. Glasgow School of Architecture, UK. Harvard Graduate School of Architecture, Mass, USA. I.C.A. London, UK. Kingston School of Art, UK. Manchester School of Architecture, UK. Oxford Brooks University, UK. Manchester School of Architecture, UK. Michigan School of Architecture, USA. Newcastle School of Architecture, UK. University of Westminster, UK. Victoria and Albert Museum, UK. Welsh School of Architecture, Cardiff, UK. Western Union School of Art, San Francisco, USA. Taiwan Association of Architecture, Taiwan.

    Publications about our Work

    Journals

    Architectural Review, Art Times, Arena, Blueprint, Building Design, Design Journal, Domus, Elle, House and Gardens, The London Evening Standard, Independent, Japan Architect, Modern British Architecture, New York Times, Progressive Architecture, R.I.B.A. Journal, San Francisco Chronicle, Sunday Times, Vogue, Vogue Decoration, World Architecture, World of Interiors.

    Service areas
    Near Leominster
    Address
    Croft Lodge Bircher Common Near Leominster Herefordshire
    HR6 0BN Near Leominster
    United Kingdom
    +44-1568780475 www.davidconnordesign.co.uk
