Central Design Studio is an award-winning interior design company, specialising in restaurant, bar and hotel design.

We don’t have a ‘signature style’. Instead we have an underlying design philosophy, which incorporates values such as context, understatement, atmosphere, materials, craftsmanship and detail. Our small team of designers is headed up by creative director Ian Haigh, who has 15 years experience designing leisure and hospitality projects around the world. Working with a broad range of clients, from small independent operators to large multi-national groups, we currently have projects in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.