Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Capture Interior Architecture
Interior Architects in Newcastle Upon Tyne
Overview 0Projects (0) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Capture Interior Architecture provides a complete interior design service from initial sketch visuals, analysis of requirements and space planning through to detail drawings, specification and on-site support to project completion.

    Additional services include:

    Site surveys

    Proposals far fixed furniture items and details such as bar fixtures, reception designs, external shop facades and building signage. 

    Outline electrical and lighting layouts including co-ordination of M&E elements Initial budget costings. 

    Guidance towards getting a project through the planning and advertisement consent process. 

    Procurement of artwork.

    Production of working detail drawings and details for building regulations submission. 

    Materials specification and sourcing of loose furniture.

    Provision of production information and specification packages and sourcing of suitable contractors to provide tender submissions for the works. 

    As built drawings for health and safety plans and O&M manuals.

    Service areas
    Newcastle upon Tyne
    Address
    Hedley House, Meadowfield, Ponteland
    NE20 9SD Newcastle Upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1661822017 www.captureia.co.uk
      Add SEO element