Capture Interior Architecture provides a complete interior design service from initial sketch visuals, analysis of requirements and space planning through to detail drawings, specification and on-site support to project completion.

Additional services include:

Site surveys

Proposals far fixed furniture items and details such as bar fixtures, reception designs, external shop facades and building signage.

Outline electrical and lighting layouts including co-ordination of M&E elements Initial budget costings.

Guidance towards getting a project through the planning and advertisement consent process.

Procurement of artwork.

Production of working detail drawings and details for building regulations submission.

Materials specification and sourcing of loose furniture.

Provision of production information and specification packages and sourcing of suitable contractors to provide tender submissions for the works.

As built drawings for health and safety plans and O&M manuals.