Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design LSM
Architects in Hove
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are committed to building successful brands and creating unique environments.

    We combine a holistic approach to design, encouraging a spirit of collaboration with clients, colleagues and partners to deliver memorable customer experiences. Our multi-discipline practice specialises in the creation of original brand identities and graphic design, RIBA accredited architectural services and interior design. Each service is offered as part of our strategic design package and as stand-alone service

    Services
    Interior Design, archicture, and brand design
    Service areas
    Hove
    Address
    178 Church Road, Hove, East Sussex
    BN3 2DJ Hove
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273820033 www.designlsm.com
      Add SEO element