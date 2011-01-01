Murray Kerr founded London based Denizen Works in early 2011 as a collaborative studio to develop projects of different scales that are founded in an understanding of place.
The approach that ties our thoughts together is a desire to create work that taps into local history, landscape, culture and microclimate. Once these fields of investigation have been explored, along with in-depth client briefing, we begin to develop our ideas.
We believe projects of all scales, types and location can be successfully approached in this way delivering architecture of the highest quality, buildings that are personal and spaces that are both functional and inspiring.
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2014 RIBA Manser Medal—Shortlist 2014 RIAS Andrew Doolan Award 2014—Special Mention Grand Designs Home of the Year 2014 RIBA National Award 2014 RIAS Award 2014 Saltire Housing Award 2014 Scottish Design Award 2014 AYA—One-Off House Architect of the Year—Shortlist 2014 Wood Awards—Private Winner 2014 AJ Small Projects 2012—Shortlisted AJ Small Projects Sustainability Prize—Shortlisted
- Address
-
London
United Kingdom
+44-7739517938 www.denizenworks.com