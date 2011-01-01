Murray Kerr founded London based Denizen Works in early 2011 as a collaborative studio to develop projects of different scales that are founded in an understanding of place.

The approach that ties our thoughts together is a desire to create work that taps into local history, landscape, culture and microclimate. Once these fields of investigation have been explored, along with in-depth client briefing, we begin to develop our ideas.

We believe projects of all scales, types and location can be successfully approached in this way delivering architecture of the highest quality, buildings that are personal and spaces that are both functional and inspiring.