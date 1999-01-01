MKV Design is an award-winning London-based interior design practice which specialises in the luxury hotel and resort sector, as well as in luxury residential projects, around the world. Working with owners, developers and leading global hotel groups, MKV creates outstanding, individual environments, each with their own voice. Authenticity, bespoke craftsmanship, discreet details and, above all, the imagination to create one-of-a-kind spaces are the hallmark of every MKV project. The company also appreciates that beautiful hotel interiors are both art and business, and takes care in interpreting the client’s vision and in achieving a hotel which will serve the test of time.

MKV Design was founded in 1999 by Maria Vafiadis who is one of the most cosmopolitan and experienced hotel interior designers working out of London today. Born in Greece, she qualified as an architect in Milan and then decided to practise as an interior designer. She went on to work in Milan, Vienna and Athens before moving to London some 20 years ago.

Today, MKV’s portfolio encompasses chic urban hotels, grand historic establishments, business hotels, spas, villas and apartments, each reflecting a genuine interpretation of the architectural, cultural and geographic provenance of its location. Current and recent projects include: Burgenstock Hotel, Palace Hotel, the Grand Residences and the Alpine Spa, all in Burgenstock Resort, Switzerland; the refurbishment of the Sheraton Park Lane in London; Metropol Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Belgrade; the new Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Emirates Pearl; The Royal-Savoy, Lausanne; Hotel Kempinski Corvinus in Budapest; Costa Navarino, Greece; two new hotels in Baku; and a number of privately owned residences.