A unique experience, Lamberty sources and sells the very best in 20th century and contemporary art and design. Alongside this, Lamberty is known for discovering and developing cutting edge emerging talent, representing now some of the leading names in the contemporary furniture design and art scenes.

Over the past 10 years Lamberty has worked on numerous important interiors. Past clients include, 5 Hertford Street (in collaboration with Rifat Ozbek), The Dorchester Hotel, China Tang, Nicky Haslam, Anthony Ingrao, Thierry Despont, Sir David Tang, Jonathan Reed and Queen Rania

Most people think their status and good taste is communicated by their pictures, actually the people with the best taste have the best furniture – Andrew Lamberty