Johnny Grey
Kitchen Manufacturers in Rogate
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Eclectic style kitchen
    Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Eclectic style kitchen
    Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Eclectic style kitchen
    Edenbridge
    Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern kitchen
    Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern kitchen
    Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern kitchen
    Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements
    Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Mediterranean style kitchen
    Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kaplanis

    Individually designed kitchens for the modern home

    Drawing on our extensive knowledge of ergonomics and space planning we design handmade kitchens for the modern home. As the kitchen has become the room in which we spend the most amount of time, it's the one space in the house that needs to be designed, not just decorated.

    In a Johnny Grey kitchen, continious wall-based cabinetry is replaced with freestanding furniture and hidden ergonomics to improve flow. Dedicated work surfaces at the right height create order and thus help our customers make the most of their custom, one-off kitchen

    Design for whole house

    While we are often initially brought in to work on a client's kitchen, we also have experience with other rooms. We have designed dining rooms, laundry rooms, hallways, bedrooms, bathrooms, studies, conservatories and home cinemas.

    We also have worked on offices, boardrooms, studies, restaurants, wine bars and boat interiors.

    Custom furniture to stand the test of time

    At the core of our kitchen environment is the making of fine furniture - stylish, functional and timeless. We have built up unique skills in designing custom furniture pieces for your luxury kitchen or any other room in your home. Johnny Grey designers have created everything from mapping desks, filing systems, double-fronted hallway furniture

    and circular roll top desks to five-column circular tables, fireplaces, drum cupboards, four poster beds and banquettes. We can design almost any freestanding piece of furniture. Separate quotations on the cost of these are available on request.

    Services
    Interior/architectural design
    Service areas
    • Rogate
    • & all across the UK
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    Address
    Fyning Copse, Fyning Lane, Rogate, Hampshire
    GU31 5DH Rogate
    United Kingdom
    +44-1730821424 www.johnnygrey.com
