British Standard by Plain English
Kitchen Manufacturers in Uk
    Sensible cupboards at sensible prices for people with exceptional taste and modest means. 

    British Standard by Plain English is a call to arms for British manufacturing and for honest, properly made products. This collection of off-the-shelf kitchen cupboards and worktops is made by hand in our Suffolk workshop, by people who care about good design and craftsmanship, using the same traditional joinery methods as our bespoke parent company, Plain English.

    British Standard works differently to many other kitchen cupboard manufacturers. Our approach allows you to design your ideal kitchen before choosing and ordering the cupboards and accessories from our online store; you then collect, paint and fit the finished cupboards. Because there is no bespoke design, delivery or fitting service, it means all you pay for is the materials and joinery – this allows us to provide quality, affordable kitchen cupboards that will stand the test of time.

    Services
    kitchen planning and kitchen manufacture
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    41, Hoxton Square
    London, N1 6PB Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078707688 www.britishstandardcupboards.co.uk
