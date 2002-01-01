At Spacelab, we believe good design starts with you. That’s why we make buildings that fit people, instead of trying to fit people into buildings. Using a range of research techniques, we analyse how your space works with you, or against you, in order to make it more effective.

It’s an approach that has won us numerous awards since starting in 2002, and a wide variety of work, including offices, hospitals, and large residential schemes. Each one shows that rigorous thought and evidence-backed decisions can have a big impact when it comes to your space. And considering how much time you spend in it, we think that’s an investment worth making.