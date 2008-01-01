Forme UK is a London and Liverpool based design studio specialising in interior architecture. We deliver innovative, considered design solutions for clients throughout the world.

A FULL RANGE OF DESIGN ACTIVITIES

Bar SeatingWe bring a personal approach to all our projects which is the basis of our accomplished client portfolio. Individual ownership of all projects is the essence of our philosophy allowing us to bring experience, creativity, practicality and professionalism to projects, ensuring that solutions are appropriately tailored to our clients needs.We will work as a key team player acting as either lead consultant or in support of another lead member within the project team.

DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

Office GlimpseWe understand that the built environment shapes, informs and influences peoples everyday life. Design therefore has a direct influence consciously and subconsciously upon our quality of life. Our aim is to provide design based upon knowledge and information gathering processes, which is jointly developed between the designer and the client.Our design philosophy is to model space creatively into flexible yet stimulating environments based upon the functional requirements of our client.