Forme UK
Interior Architects in London
    Somerset House
    Cheval Three Quays

    Forme UK is a London and Liverpool based design studio specialising in interior architecture. We deliver innovative, considered design solutions for clients throughout the world.

    A FULL RANGE OF DESIGN ACTIVITIES

    Bar SeatingWe bring a personal approach to all our projects which is the basis of our accomplished client portfolio. Individual ownership of all projects is the essence of our philosophy allowing us to bring experience, creativity, practicality and professionalism to projects, ensuring that solutions are appropriately tailored to our clients needs.We will work as a key team player acting as either lead consultant or in support of another lead member within the project team.

    DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

    Office GlimpseWe understand that the built environment shapes, informs and influences peoples everyday life. Design therefore has a direct influence consciously and subconsciously upon our quality of life. Our aim is to provide design based upon knowledge and information gathering processes, which is jointly developed between the designer and the client.Our design philosophy is to model space creatively into flexible yet stimulating environments based upon the functional requirements of our client.

    Service areas
    London, & all across the UK, and and worldwide
    Address
    NUTMEG HOUSE 60 GAINSFORD STREET BUTLERS WHARF
    SE1 2NY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073781340 www.forme.uk.com
