Lipton Plant Architects are an established, award winning RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Chartered Architecture practice with extensive experience in the private residential sector along with mixed-use, commercial and retail projects. We are located in central Islington and undertake projects throughout London along with parts of the UK and Ireland.

We take an active role in the local business community, including being members of the Islington Chamber of Commerce. We have dealt with most London Planning Authorities and as a result have developed and maintained an excellent working relationship contributing to an exceptional planning success rate.

As a holder of the Investors in People Standard since 2006, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, we strive to find the best people and continually invest in them to foster an ambitious and motivated environmentand to ensure quality of delivery throughout our service. We are also committed to nurturing emerging architectural talent and as such regularly accept work experience placements from schools and universities both locally and further afield.

We aim to apply exceptionally good business and financial sense to ensure the stability and advancement of the practice and guarantee that this is extended to benefit clients and the projects that we undertake. The relationship between budget and goal is at the forefront of our philosophy and subsequently the advice that we offer. Through our experience as a practice, we pride ourselves on our genuine understanding of longevity, generating fresh and effective design solutions which are intuitively modern, yet subtle and practical. We are experienced in working with restrictive briefs and circumstances and have an expertise in conservation and listed building issues.

Lipton Plant Architects is always searching for new ideas and technologies whilst ensuring that the main design concept is rigorously upheld. Whether working on new or existing buildings, we will always strive for a strong design aesthetic whilst respecting existing context, proportion and client requirements. We have a strong environmental policy which has become an integral part of every project, with all thought processes being founded in a consciousness that the impact upon the environment should be as minimal as it can be. We are committed to sustainable development in design, protecting the environment, minimising the waste on sites and reducing energy consumption. In the workplace we are dedicated to making the LPA office a greener and more environmentally-friendly place to work, and to working towards a more sustainable ‘greener’ future. As members of the Islington Climate Change Partnership we have pledged to reduce our CO2 emissions and to work in partnership with other members to maximize borough-wide CO2 reductions.

We are able to offer a full Architectural service in house. Additionally, we have developed a wide network of excellent quality suppliers, contractors, consultants and other professionals, with whom we regularly work and are able to draw upon to supplement and enhance the experience of working with us.